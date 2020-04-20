Market Integrity Insights
Views on improving the integrity of global capital markets
20 April 2020

Ethics in Practice: Trading on Pandemic Information. Case for Week of 20 April

By
Posted In: COVID-19, Standards, Ethics and Regulations (SER)

This Ethics in Practice case is part of a series that CFA Institute began publishing in 2017. This particular case relates to ethical issues facing investment professionals in an era of global pandemic. Past cases are available to help you exercise your ethical decision-making skills in the CFA Institute Ethics in Practice Casebook, a compilation of over 100 previously published cases and corresponding analyses.

Case

Burlingame is a high-ranking government official who, because of her work with the intelligence agencies, is regularly briefed on potential threats to the country, both from a military and economic perspective. During a recent briefing, she receives information from the intelligence community about the strong likelihood of the onset of a global pandemic in next three months. She recognizes that the pandemic will result in widespread economic shock and have a devastating negative effect on global capital markets. Burlingame contacts her investment adviser, O’Donnell, and directs him to liquidate her investments. O’Donnell should

  1. sell the investments as directed by the client.
  2. not execute the trades because they are a product of material nonpublic information.
  3. refuse to execute the trades because Burlingame’s request is not in line with her previously established investment objectives, mandates, and constraints.
  4. execute the trades but disclose any possible illegal activity to appropriate authorities.
  5. none of the above.

Join the conversation and let us know which of the choices you believe is the right one and explain why. Check back later in the week for the analysis of the case and see how your response compares.

Let us know what you think of Ethics in Practice by taking this short survey.

Have an idea for a case for us to feature? Send it to us at ethicscases@cfainstitute.org.

More About the Ethics in Practice Series

Just as you need to practice to become proficient at playing a musical instrument, public speaking, or playing a sport, practicing assessing and analyzing situations and making ethical decisions develops your ethical decision-making skills. The Ethics in Practice series gives you an opportunity to “exercise” your ethical decision-making skills. Each week, we post a short vignette, drawn from real-world circumstances, regulatory cases, and CFA Institute Professional Conduct investigations, along with possible responses/actions. We then encourage you to assess the case using the CFA Institute Ethical Decision-Making Framework and through the lens of the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct.

Image Credit: ©CFA Institute

Tags:

About the Author(s)
Jon Stokes

Jon Stokes is the Director of Ethics and Standards Education at CFA Institute. His responsibilities include design and creation of on-line ethics education, development and maintenance of the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, and the design and management of the CFA Institute Ethical Decision-Making and Giving Voice to Values education programs. Stokes holds a JD degree.

