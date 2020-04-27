Ethics in Practice: Managing Client Assets During a Global Pandemic. Case for Week of 27 April

This Ethics in Practice case is part of a series that CFA Institute began publishing in 2017. This particular case relates to ethical issues facing investment professionals in an era of global pandemic. Past cases are available to help you exercise your ethical decision-making skills in the CFA Institute Ethics in Practice Casebook, a compilation of over 100 previously published cases and corresponding analyses.

Case

During a severe economic downturn brought on by a global pandemic, major stock indexes and the equities of previously safe, blue chip companies are losing 3%–4% of their value on a daily basis. Schieffer is a discretionary investment adviser for several retired clients in the same social circle. During the market collapse, several of Schieffer’s clients are on an Eco-tour vacation on a cruise ship to South America and Antarctica. Almost 60% of the passengers on the ship have contracted the virus, and the trip has been aborted. But because of fears of contamination, the cruise ship has been denied entry to many ports and is currently headed to the United States. But it will take several weeks for the ship to arrive, and regular communication with passengers is severely disrupted. Although the accounts are discretionary, Schieffer’s practice is to meet with clients in person at least twice a year and whenever their financial picture changes or major swings in the market signal a need to review their investment policy statements. But now, the fast-moving nature of the markets and the clients’ isolation make it impossible to meet with them to discuss how to manage their portfolios. Schieffer should

make no major changes to his clients’ portfolio until they can be consulted. protect client assets by moving their investments to cash. contact close family members of his clients to get insight on a permissible course of action. seek permission from his employer to freeze client accounts until he can consult with them in person in compliance with his usual practice. none of the above.

Join the conversation and let us know which of the choices you believe is the right one and explain why. Check back later in the week for the analysis of the case and see how your response compares.

Let us know what you think of Ethics in Practice by taking this short survey.

Have an idea for a case for us to feature? Send it to us at ethicscases@cfainstitute.org.

More About the Ethics in Practice Series

Just as you need to practice to become proficient at playing a musical instrument, public speaking, or playing a sport, practicing assessing and analyzing situations and making ethical decisions develops your ethical decision-making skills. The Ethics in Practice series gives you an opportunity to “exercise” your ethical decision-making skills. Each week, we post a short vignette, drawn from real-world circumstances, regulatory cases, and CFA Institute Professional Conduct investigations, along with possible responses/actions. We then encourage you to assess the case using the CFA Institute Ethical Decision-Making Framework and through the lens of the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct.

Image Credit: ©CFA Institute

Share On

About the Author(s)