05 June 2025
Private Credit’s Surge Has Investors Excited and Regulators Concerned
By Pete Vatev, CFA, FRM

Private credit's accelerated growth raises critical questions about liquidity, transparency, and systemic risk.

04 June 2025
Currency Coordination Looks Riskier Today
By Victor Xing

This post examines the potential consequences of coordinated dollar depreciation today -- from FX volatility and insurance risk to broader macroeconomic impacts.

03 June 2025
Maladapted Industries: The Risk of Artificial Selection by the State
By Drew Estes, CFA, JD

From Europe’s steelmakers to global EV producers, "pet industries" rely on state support to survive, but as political winds shift, their future looks increasingly fragile.

02 June 2025
Think We’ve Seen the Last +1,000-BPS High Yield Spread? Think Again
By Martin Fridson, CFA

Think +1,000-bps high yield spreads are history? Marty Fridson shows why they could still hit that mark in the next recession.

28 May 2025
Tariffs, Inflation, and Returns: How Investments Respond to Supply Shocks
By Marc Fandetti, CFA

Learn how tariff-related inflation shocks ripple through markets—and which assets have historically helped investors navigate the turbulence.

27 May 2025
Women in Alts: Leading with Inspiration, Intuition, and Impact
By Barbara Stewart, CFA

Women investors are redefining alternatives with bold leadership, values-driven decisions, and long-term impact.

22 May 2025
The Downgrade Is Done. The Investor Response Is Just Beginning
By Kanan Mammadov

The US downgrade won’t upend markets—but it may reshape sovereign risk models and investor assumptions. Here’s what to watch next.

21 May 2025
2024 Asset Owner Survey: Transparency, Benchmarks, and the GIPS Standards
By Beth Kaiser Schwartz, CFA, CIPM

This survey offers a rare window into how asset owners around the world are approaching performance reporting, benchmarking, and GIPS® compliance.

21 May 2025
Tariffs and Returns: Lessons from 150 Years of Market History
By Guido Baltussen, PhD, Joshua Dekker, Michael Hunstad, PhD, Bart van Vliet, CFA and Milan Vidojevic, PhD

What 150 years of market data reveal about tariffs, growth, and investment returns—and how equity factors have historically delivered resilience.

19 May 2025
Decoding the HKEX IPO Consultation: Our Key Takeaways
By Monica Cheung, CFA, FCPA, CESGA, Willis Chan, CFA, FCPA, CFE and Phoebe Chan

CFA Institute and CFA Society Hong Kong respond to HKEX’s IPO reform proposals, highlighting key risks and opportunities for market transparency and fairness.

