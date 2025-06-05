Private Credit’s Surge Has Investors Excited and Regulators Concerned

Private credit's accelerated growth raises critical questions about liquidity, transparency, and systemic risk.
This post examines the potential consequences of coordinated dollar depreciation today -- from FX volatility and insurance risk to broader macroeconomic impacts.
From Europe’s steelmakers to global EV producers, "pet industries" rely on state support to survive, but as political winds shift, their future looks increasingly fragile.
Think +1,000-bps high yield spreads are history? Marty Fridson shows why they could still hit that mark in the next recession.
Learn how tariff-related inflation shocks ripple through markets—and which assets have historically helped investors navigate the turbulence.
Women investors are redefining alternatives with bold leadership, values-driven decisions, and long-term impact.
The US downgrade won’t upend markets—but it may reshape sovereign risk models and investor assumptions. Here’s what to watch next.
This survey offers a rare window into how asset owners around the world are approaching performance reporting, benchmarking, and GIPS® compliance.
What 150 years of market data reveal about tariffs, growth, and investment returns—and how equity factors have historically delivered resilience.
CFA Institute and CFA Society Hong Kong respond to HKEX’s IPO reform proposals, highlighting key risks and opportunities for market transparency and fairness.