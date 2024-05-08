Coiled Tight: Smaller Companies Are Primed for Outperformance

Small-cap companies are poised for a rebound. The sector is best approached through an active investment strategy where expertise and a deep understanding of the individual businesses and their risk-and-reward characteristics are necessary for success.
Are investment returns random across time as Burton Malkiel suggests in his book, A Random Walk Down Wall Street? There is notable disagreement on this topic. This research finds that practitioners may need to rethink their portfolio optimization routines.
There is strong evidence that most “rich families” will be poorer after several generations. Some of the reasons for this are systemic like taxes. But most factors that diminish a family’s wealth over generations are the choices that heirs make.
Governments relish mingling in markets. Yet, if past policies are any guide, taxpayers are being shortchanged.
Smart rebalancing rules help portfolio managers capture more of the return that is inherent in their factor strategies. Concentrating on “priority best” trading improves factor portfolio performance.
IFRS 18 responds to investors' concerns about challenges in comparing companies' financial performance.
Meir Statman shares his insights on the broader aspects of financial well-being and its interconnection with life satisfaction.
Stephen Foerster, CFA, extracts lessons from exceptional episodes in financial history that ordinary investors and seasoned professionals alike can put to profitable use. The bonus is that you'll be entertained from start to finish.
Stocks are a good wager over the long term, on favorable odds. But stocks remain a bet, and investors must grasp how much returns can vary over long time horizons.
No doubt the past year has been difficult for equity income investors. But history, inherent biases, mean reversion, and the current market backdrop point to a comeback.