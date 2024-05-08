Daily Browse
Research. Reviews. Ideas. Built for investment professionals.
CFA Institute
Enterprising Investor
CFA Institute
Market Integrity Insights
Latest Posts
08 May 2024
Coiled Tight: Smaller Companies Are Primed for Outperformance
By David Barr, CFA

Small-cap companies are poised for a rebound. The sector is best approached through an active investment strategy where expertise and a deep understanding of the individual businesses and their risk-and-reward characteristics are necessary for success.

07 May 2024
Investment Returns Are NOT Random
By David Blanchett, PhD, CFA, CFP and Jeremy Stempien

Are investment returns random across time as Burton Malkiel suggests in his book, A Random Walk Down Wall Street? There is notable disagreement on this topic. This research finds that practitioners may need to rethink their portfolio optimization routines.

06 May 2024
Generational Wealth: Does the Apple Fall Far From the Tree?
By Raphael Palone, CFA, CAIA, CFP

There is strong evidence that most “rich families” will be poorer after several generations. Some of the reasons for this are systemic like taxes. But most factors that diminish a family’s wealth over generations are the choices that heirs make.

03 May 2024
State Capitalism in Private Markets: Mission Creep
By Sebastien Canderle

Governments relish mingling in markets. Yet, if past policies are any guide, taxpayers are being shortchanged.

01 May 2024
Implementation Shortfalls Hamstring Factor Strategies
By Rob Arnott

Smart rebalancing rules help portfolio managers capture more of the return that is inherent in their factor strategies. Concentrating on “priority best” trading improves factor portfolio performance.

30 April 2024
IFRS Accounting Standard Will Support Better Investment Decisions
By Nick Anderson

IFRS 18 responds to investors' concerns about challenges in comparing companies' financial performance.

29 April 2024
Meir Statman: Your State of Mind Influences Your Investing Success
By Guest Contributor

Meir Statman shares his insights on the broader aspects of financial well-being and its interconnection with life satisfaction.

26 April 2024
Book Review: Trailblazers, Heroes, and Crooks
By Martin Fridson, CFA

Stephen Foerster, CFA, extracts lessons from exceptional episodes in financial history that ordinary investors and seasoned professionals alike can put to profitable use. The bonus is that you'll be entertained from start to finish.

24 April 2024
What Price Risk? Unpacking the Equity Risk Premium
By Edward F. McQuarrie

Stocks are a good wager over the long term, on favorable odds. But stocks remain a bet, and investors must grasp how much returns can vary over long time horizons.

22 April 2024
Equity Income Investing Redux
By Brian F. Lomax, CFA, CAIA

No doubt the past year has been difficult for equity income investors. But history, inherent biases, mean reversion, and the current market backdrop point to a comeback.

﻿