Data Analytics to Set Policy, Evaluate Investments, and More

Practical investors, securities analysts, and policy setters have long known the value of good quality, timely, and granular data. Access to this kind of data has increased dramatically with the availability of structured, machine-readable (XBRL) data. The XBRL webinar Data Analytics to Set Policy, Evaluate Investments, and More explains how access to better data is generating new ideas and enabling better decisions for everyone from standard setters and government policy makers to hedge funds, other buy-side firms, corporations.

In this webinar, I talk about how we at CFA Institute, apart from advocating for the greater use of XBRL for the benefit of investors, use XBRL data to support the analytical content that we provide to policy makers in our comment letters and thought leadership pieces.

CFA Institute also encourages policy makers to use XBRL data as part of their analysis as well as to provide data sets to their constituents in the consultation process. Providing the data set should become a standard protocol in an era in which the SEC has substantial XBRL data.

Image Credit: © Getty Images/ Nipitphon Na Chiangmai/ EyeEm

Share On

About the Author(s)