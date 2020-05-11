Market Integrity Insights
Views on improving the integrity of global capital markets
mag-glass
11 May 2020

Ethics in Practice: Company Transparency During a Global Pandemic. Case for Week of 11 May

By
Posted In: COVID-19, Standards, Ethics and Regulations (SER)

This Ethics in Practice case is part of a series that CFA Institute began publishing in 2017. This particular case relates to ethical issues facing investment professionals in an era of global pandemic. Past cases are available to help you exercise your ethical decision-making skills in the CFA Institute Ethics in Practice Casebook, a compilation of over 100 previously published cases and corresponding analyses.

Case

Because of a global pandemic, which has severely limited the demand for its products, Everett Inc., a major sports equipment manufacturer, has shut down its operation and laid off 90% of its employees. But the government is considering invoking its emergency powers and contracting with the company to make desperately needed medical equipment. A team of Everett’s engineers is working on retooling the machines at the company’s manufacturing plant. In addition, if and when regular product production is resumed, the company will be eligible to receive low cost loans under a government stimulus plan that could greatly affect Everett’s long-term financial position. Jabari, the company’s chief financial officer (CFO), is responsible for investor relations as well as managing the company’s employee pension plan. He is wrestling with how to address all of this information and different potential outcomes in disclosures to investors. Jabari should

  1. refrain from providing any information because the future is uncertain.
  2. disclose the potential government contract and that Everett’s engineers are working on transforming the company’s manufacturing capabilities.
  3. express confidence to investors that, in his opinion, the low-cost government loans will result in minimal disruption to the company’s past profitability projections.
  4. protect investor interests by aggressively touting Everett’s long-term financial prospects to keep the stock price from collapsing.
  5. none of the above.

Join the conversation and let us know which of the choices you believe is the right one and explain why. Check back later in the week for the analysis of the case and see how your response compares.

Let us know what you think of Ethics in Practice by taking this short survey.

Have an idea for a case for us to feature? Send it to us at ethicscases@cfainstitute.org.

More About the Ethics in Practice Series

Just as you need to practice to become proficient at playing a musical instrument, public speaking, or playing a sport, practicing assessing and analyzing situations and making ethical decisions develops your ethical decision-making skills. The Ethics in Practice series gives you an opportunity to “exercise” your ethical decision-making skills. Each week, we post a short vignette, drawn from real-world circumstances, regulatory cases, and CFA Institute Professional Conduct investigations, along with possible responses/actions. We then encourage you to assess the case using the CFA Institute Ethical Decision-Making Framework and through the lens of the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct.

Image Credit: ©CFA Institute

Tags:

Share On
About the Author(s)
Jon Stokes

Jon Stokes is the Director of Ethics and Standards Education at CFA Institute. His responsibilities include design and creation of on-line ethics education, development and maintenance of the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, and the design and management of the CFA Institute Ethical Decision-Making and Giving Voice to Values education programs. Stokes holds a JD degree.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts
@MarketIntegrity

Subscribe to Market Integrity Insights and receive email notifications when new content is posted.

Subscribe Now
Curated Global Headlines by SmartBrief.com
ROBO Global introduces AI ETF

ROBO Global has rolled out an exchange-traded fund that gives exposure to companies involved in artificial intelligence. The ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF is linked to the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence Index, which comprises US and foreign companies that receive a significant part of revenue from AI. ETF Trends (11 May.)

Pandemic boosts buy-side demand for market research

Buy-side firms have significantly increased their demand for research since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, industry participants say. "Buy-side firms are sending over requests, asking for calls, video meetings and the like to understand quickly how the changing global dynamic is affecting companies, sectors and industry structures," the CEO of an international brokerage says. Practice Insight (11 May.)

OCC weighs national license for cryptocurrency firms

Cryptocurrency firms could be treated as banks and be licensed federally, rather than at the state level, according to the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. A single national license is more appropriate in the case of a global cryptocurrency project, says Brian Brooks, chief operating officer at the OCC. CoinDesk (UK) (11 May.)

More Headlines
﻿

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close