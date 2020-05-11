Ethics in Practice: Company Transparency During a Global Pandemic. Case for Week of 11 May

This Ethics in Practice case is part of a series that CFA Institute began publishing in 2017. This particular case relates to ethical issues facing investment professionals in an era of global pandemic. Past cases are available to help you exercise your ethical decision-making skills in the CFA Institute Ethics in Practice Casebook, a compilation of over 100 previously published cases and corresponding analyses.

Case

Because of a global pandemic, which has severely limited the demand for its products, Everett Inc., a major sports equipment manufacturer, has shut down its operation and laid off 90% of its employees. But the government is considering invoking its emergency powers and contracting with the company to make desperately needed medical equipment. A team of Everett’s engineers is working on retooling the machines at the company’s manufacturing plant. In addition, if and when regular product production is resumed, the company will be eligible to receive low cost loans under a government stimulus plan that could greatly affect Everett’s long-term financial position. Jabari, the company’s chief financial officer (CFO), is responsible for investor relations as well as managing the company’s employee pension plan. He is wrestling with how to address all of this information and different potential outcomes in disclosures to investors. Jabari should

refrain from providing any information because the future is uncertain. disclose the potential government contract and that Everett’s engineers are working on transforming the company’s manufacturing capabilities. express confidence to investors that, in his opinion, the low-cost government loans will result in minimal disruption to the company’s past profitability projections. protect investor interests by aggressively touting Everett’s long-term financial prospects to keep the stock price from collapsing. none of the above.

