Market Integrity Insights
Views on improving the integrity of global capital markets
mag-glass
22 June 2020

Is the Coronavirus Rocking the Foundations of Capital Markets?

By
Posted In: Capital Markets, COVID-19

Market commentators and practitioners alike have been at a loss trying to make sense of current events. The economic crisis we are experiencing is unique in history, as it was self-inflicted at a time when, in general, things had been going relatively well.

It has been spurious to discuss the technical effects on employment, economic output, or consumption. What we actually have been witnessing is a voluntary activity stoppage or, to use Paul Krugman’s words, an economy in a “medically induced coma.”

In such a context, commenting on the crisis has run a bit wild for the very reason that nobody had the luxury of hindsight or history to compare today’s situation with previous crises. In other words, modeling future events now using historical data has been a hazardous task.

CFA Institute, to some extent, has the benefit of drawing on a large, global, and diverse membership to inform its judgment on the market and economic developments. This membership is employed in a variety of different roles and types of financial institutions. Therefore, the cross-sectional opinion of the members brings to light interesting perspectives on how to interpret current events. Another interest of the membership is its diversity in terms of seniority and level of experience, which means we have access to experts who may have experienced several of the past crises and are able to establish comparisons. Through this intellectually rich membership, CFA Institute can clarify some elements of the debate that continues to animate discussions about how the coronavirus crisis may affect the economy, the finance profession, and the investment management industry.

CFA Institute ran a survey of its global membership, from 14 to 24 April 2020, to clarify how finance professionals were interpreting the current crisis from the following perspectives:

  • the economic situation and the potential recovery;
  • the market impact on volatility, liquidity, and price formation;
  • the interventionism of governments and central banks;
  • the regulatory response;
  • an overview of ethics in times of crisis;
  • the impact of the crisis on the asset management business model and the role of finance;
  • the effect of the crisis on the active versus passive debate; and
  • a preliminary analysis of members employment situation.

The survey was sent to 167,312 CFA Institute members on all continents and 13,278 responses were received (response rate of 8%; margin of error: +/-0.8%).

Following is a summary of the answers we received and the conclusions we could draw from the survey:

The shape of a potential economic recovery

CFA® charterholders appear to be more conservative than the current often-optimistic tone seen in banking and industrial corners, by largely favoring a medium-term (hockey stick shape) or slow-paced economic recovery (U-shaped)

The market impact on volatility, liquidity and price formation

Responses indicate investment firms are not panicking in the face of heightened volatility and lower liquidity. They are observing, in large part, if and how strategic asset allocation should be altered. There is, however, a real risk that the current stress could result in specific asset mispricing imbalances.

The interventionism of public authorities

The decision to intervene by supporting the economy and markets appears to be vindicated by respondents. Yet, they are divided on whether this aid should be continued to support the recovery or should be stopped as soon as possible to allow fiscal rigor and free markets to take over.

The regulatory response

A similar dichotomy is observed on the response provided by market conduct and securities regulators. In general, finance professionals seem to agree that conduct rules should not be relaxed in times of crisis. They also think that regulators do have a role to play in holding the market’s hands by consulting with industry on appropriate measures. A certain degree of corporate responsibility is also supported, as companies who have received public support should not pay dividends or pay executive bonuses. Professionals, however, reject a ban on short selling.

Ethics in times of crisis

Professionals identified a risk that the current stressed conditions will generate unethical behavior in the investment management industry. This should be monitored.

The role of finance and its business model

Respondent recognized that markets are an important part of how the economy operates and that it is important to show that these markets continue to function appropriately. The crisis will have a structural impact on the industry, as large-scale bankruptcies are expected. Respondents also expect an accelerated effort to use operational automation to reduce fixed costs.

The active versus passive debate

The jury is still out as to whether a crisis situation could signal a return to good graces of active strategies. A significant proportion of professionals believe this is unlikely, which could indicate deeper foundational shifts are occurring in the industry, beyond any impact the crisis may be causing in and of itself.

The impact on employment in the financial space

It is too early to tell whether the current crisis will have a significant impact on finance jobs. Most firms appear to be in waiting mode or have resorted to hiring freezes while waiting for a clearer landscape. Yet, in the short term, a significant proportion of professionals are worried about job security.

Overall, it is probably fair to say that CFA Institute members are expecting the crisis to have a significant impact on the economy and the investment management industry. The discussion surrounding government and central bank interventionism will continue to be interesting as it touches on the foundations of capital markets and the free market economy. In an era in which expansionary monetary policy and quantitative easing are becoming the norm and are often expected to essentially take over from markets whenever needed, the question of finance’s role is legitimate.

The membership appears to validate a degree of interventionism, yet largely continues to believe in the benefit of markets. How will we be able to reconcile this dichotomy? Likewise, respondents think regulators have a role to play in supporting the recovery, but they are not prepared to accept a relaxation of conduct rules. Finally, aligned with the mission of CFA Institute, is the question of professional ethics, which seems to be problematic in the current crisis. A large portion of respondents believe fraud and irrational decision making could lead to investor protection issues.

Image Credit @ Getty Images/ Vithun Khamsong

Tags: ,

Share On
About the Author(s)
Olivier Fines, CFA

Olivier Fines, CFA, joined CFA Institute in March 2019 as Head of Advocacy and Capital Markets Policy Research for EMEA. With teams based in London and Brussels, Fines leads the effort in researching, and commenting on, the major trends that affect the investment management industry, changes to the profession, policy, and regulatory developments. The positions taken on these issues and the research pieces that are published are meant to promote the fundamental principles upheld by CFA Institute, that of investor protection, professional ethics, and market integrity. Fines has been a CFA charterholder and a member of CFA Society of the UK Society since 2011. He brings hybrid experience from both the investment management industry and the UK regulator. His past experience includes most recently Rothschild & Co in London (2014-2019) where he was Head of Risk and Compliance in the UK and Lead on Business Advisory for the Group’s Merchant Banking activities (private equity, private debt, and credit management). Prior to this, Fines had spent 3.5 years at the FCA in London (2007-2011) as a Technical Specialist in the Asset Management Sector Team and was the Lead on alternative strategies, hedge funds, and private equity – working on thematic reviews including outsourcing, conflicts of interest, costs, and charges. At the FCA, Fines engaged in international policy work notably with the Financial Stability Board (FSB), IOSCO, and other international regulators on matters related to systemic risk and shadow banking in the asset management industry (NBNI SIFIs), including acting as Chair of the IOSCO Task Force on Unregulated Financial Entities. He also worked in Paris (2002-2011) in several portfolio management, research, and product management roles in institutions including BNP Paribas (FX overlay solutions and hedge funds), Natixis (funds of funds, institutional investment solutions), and Fitch Ratings (asset manager research, hedge fund research). Fines holds a master’s in management degree (finance) from SKEMA Business School in France and a bachelor’s degree in business administration (finance) from HEC Montreal in Canada. He is a national from both Canada and France.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@MarketIntegrity

Subscribe to Market Integrity Insights and receive email notifications when new content is posted.

Subscribe Now
Curated Global Headlines by SmartBrief.com
ETF Managers Group launches infectious-disease ETF

ETF Managers Group has brought to NYSE Arca an exchange-traded fund that gives exposure to companies that specialize in treatment of infectious diseases. The ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF is linked to the Prime Treatments, Testing and Advancements Index. ETF (18 Jun.)

Low-key Clayton thrust into high-profile dispute

President Donald Trump's nomination of Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton as US attorney for the Southern District of New York puts the low-key lawyer in the middle of a high-profile dispute between the Trump administration and the Southern District. Clayton is noted for staying clear of partisan disputes, and associates expect him to decline the nomination. Reuters (21 Jun.)

Fed details additional stress test scenarios

A sensitivity analysis added to the Federal Reserve's annual stress test consists of three adverse scenarios to gauge banks' ability to weather different forms of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, says Randal Quarles, vice chair for supervision at the central bank. "We will use the results of our sensitivity analysis to inform our overall stance on capital distributions and in ongoing bank supervision," Quarles says. Reuters (19 Jun.)

More Headlines
﻿

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close