Register Now: Global Financial Regulatory Symposium

The full agenda of the 2021 Global Regulatory Symposium by CFA Institute has been released.

On Day One (29 June 2021) the keynote speech is by Erkki Liikanen (Chair, IFRS Foundation Trustees). The panel discussion on ESG regulations includes: Rients Abma ( Executive Director Eumedion); Marcelo Barbosa (Chairman, Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM); John Berrigan (Director-General, Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union); European Commission; and Janine Guillot ( CEO Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). It will be moderated by Sandra J. Peters, CPA, CFA, Senior Head of Financial Reporting at CFA Institute. The central question to be addressed: How can the investor’s voice be preserved when setting ESG and Sustainability policies? Time: 12:00–13:30 BST/13:00–14:30 CEST/16:00–17:30 HKT.

On Day Two (30 June 2021) the keynote will be by Paul P. Andrews (Managing Director, Research, Advocacy & Standards, CFA Institute). The panel on Business Conduct Regulations includes: Cathie Armour (Commissioner, Australian Securities and Investment Commission); Laura Van Geest (Chair, Executive Board of the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM); Allison Lee (Acting Chair, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and will be moderated by Josina Kamerling (Head, Regulatory Outreach EMEA, CFA Institute). The central question to be addressed: Is the Covid-19 crisis forcing regulators to take a position in favor of investor protection and market integrity? Time: 14:30–16:00 BST/15:30–17:00 CEST/09:30–11:00 EDT.

