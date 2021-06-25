June 29, 30: Global Financial Regulatory Symposium

The panel on June 29 covers ESG and Sustainability Disclosures: An investor and regulator dialogue and will dive into topics such as:

A review of the IFRS Foundation proposal to create the International Sustainability Standards Board

Financial value versus values.

How is the investor voice heard in the debate on the implementation of non-financial reporting standards.

Panelists include: Rients Abma, Executive Director, Eumedion; Marcelo Barbosa Chairman, Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM);

John Berrigan, Director-General, Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union, European Commission; Janine Guillot, CEO, Value Reporting Foundation; and John Streur, President and Chief Executive Officer, Calvert Research and Management. The moderator is Sandy Peters, CFA, CPA, Senior Head, Global Financial Reporting Advocacy, CFA Institute.

The panel on June 30 covers Business Conduct in Covid Times: How is a crisis like Covid-19 forcing regulators to take a position in favour of investor protection and market integrity? It will dive into to topics such as:

The Covid Pandemic crisis is a challenge for regulators. What is the right level of support? Should regulation by strengthened or softened?

Investor protection is key as market moves online how can regulators be ahead of the curve

What are issues to watch? Gamification and SPACS new developments

Can good business conduct be supported by policy and regulation?

Panelists include: Cathie Armour, Commissioner, Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC); Gabriela Figueiredo Dias, Chair, Securities Market Commission of Portugal (CMVM); Laura Van Geest, Chair, Executive Board of the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM); and Allison Lee, Commissioner, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The moderator is Josina Kamerling Head, Regulatory Outreach EMEA, CFA Institute.



