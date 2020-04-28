Market Integrity Insights
Views on improving the integrity of global capital markets
mag-glass
28 April 2020

E-Signatures for Audit Reports in India Are Allowed — Should Be Required

By
Posted In: Financial Reporting

CFA Institute not only has supported the use of structured data for financial reporting but also has argued that structuring should extend beyond the financial statements to the management discussion and analysis, earnings releases, and tax reporting — indeed, to all forms of reporting. We argue that all reports in their entirety should be digital (i.e., machine-readable).

In this vein of increasing the digital usability of reports, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced a policy change permitting the use of electronic signatures to sign audit reports and certificates for the first time. The ICAI has said,

The members of ICAI may use an e-signature for signing audit reports, all reports issued pursuant to any attestation engagement and certificates. However, the members need to ensure compliance with all the requirements relating to signature prescribed in the relevant law or regulation, Standards on Auditing, and relevant announcements/ clarifications issued by ICAI on the matter.

We believe that such electronic signatures should not just be permitted but, indeed, be required. Introducing e-signatures is a useful step toward increasing the digital usability and security of reports. XBRL International notes that to ensure effective security and digital trust of online business reports, further steps can be taken. For example, adopting the legal entity identifier within digital signatures is one way to improve the veracity of a digital report and enhance confidence in its origins.

Image Credit:  © Getty Images/ atakan

Tags:

Share On
About the Author(s)
Mohini Singh, ACA

Mohini Singh is director of financial reporting policy at CFA Institute. She represents membership interests regarding financial reporting and disclosure proposals issued by the FASB, the IASB, and others. Singh holds the Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) designation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@MarketIntegrity

Subscribe to Market Integrity Insights and receive email notifications when new content is posted.

Subscribe Now
Upcoming Conferences
Behavioral Finance in the Time of COVID-19
Discussion with Professor Meir Statman
29 April 2020
Online Exclusive
Fixed-Income Management 2020 Conference
15–16 Oct 2020
Boston, United States
24th Annual GIPS Standards Conference
28–29 Oct 2020
Chicago, United States
Equity Research and Valuation 2020 Conference
12–13 Nov 2020
New York City, United States
Curated Global Headlines by SmartBrief.com
SBA: No PPP loans for private equity, hedge funds

Private equity firms and hedge funds are not eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the US Small Business Administration. "The administrator, in consultation with the [treasury] secretary, does not believe that Congress intended for these types of businesses, which are generally ineligible for section 7(a) loans under existing SBA regulations, to obtain PPP financing," the SBA says. Pensions & Investments (free access for SmartBrief readers) (24 Apr.)

SEC creates group to monitor coronavirus

The Securities and Exchange Commission has created a group that comprises senior staffers from all divisions to monitor the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on investors, issuers and markets. "At the SEC, our monitoring of, and responses to, the effects of COVID-19 on our capital markets often must take into account complexities, interconnections and continually evolving dynamics of our markets," Chairman Jay Clayton says. Pensions & Investments (free access for SmartBrief readers) (24 Apr.)

US durable goods orders sank in March

US orders for factory goods had the second-largest decline ever last month, falling 14.4%, according to the Commerce Department. The decline is 0.2% if airplanes and vehicles are omitted. The Associated Press (24 Apr.)

More Headlines
﻿

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close