24 June 2020

Are You Under 35 and Have an Opinion on Ethics in Finance?

By
Posted In: ESG, Ethics

If you’re under 35 years old and have a strong opinion about the role of ethics in finance, CFA Institute invites you to submit an essay reflecting on the role of ethics to shape a more sustainable and resilient financial system for the future. The Ethics & Trust in Finance for a Sustainable Future Prize, which is supported by CFA Institute and other organizations, is a global prize in its eighth cycle (awarded every two years) that will award winners a pool of US$20,000.

Such intellectual effort is made all the more necessary and urgent by the recurring financial crises in recent decades, the mounting challenge of climate change, and the current pandemic that already has triggered considerable financial stress and may plunge the world into a major economic and social crisis.

The subjects of ethics and trust in finance play a pivotal role in bringing about a positive change in the post-pandemic world. We look forward to exploring bright new ideas from a diverse group of brilliant people.

Key Information

The contest is open to anyone under 35 years old. CFA® charterholders, in particular, are encouraged to apply.

The deadline for submitting the final paper for the eighth edition is 31 May 2021.

For more information, see How to Enter.

CFA Institute held an official launch event on 2 June 2020. The event featured a keynote speech by Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president, EU Commission, and two roundtables.

 Roundtable One: Finance serving the post-pandemic world

  • Moderator: Paul H. Dembinski, co-president of the jury and director of the Observatoire de la Finance

Roundtable members included the following:

Roundtable Two: Challenges for financial training and education in the post-pandemic world
  • Moderator: Clare Payne, chief of global strategy, Tobacco Free Portfolios, and 2007 laureate

Roundtable members included the following:

Image Credit @ Getty Images Kasper Nymann/ EyeEm

Tags: ,

About the Author(s)
Bristol Voss

Bristol Voss is director of content engagement and publishing at CFA Institute.

@MarketIntegrity

﻿

