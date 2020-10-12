Systemic Risk Council Calls for Renewed Debate on Reforms for Financial System Stability

Ahead of a webinar Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the Systemic Risk Council (SRC) today has issued a paper on further possible measures to underpin the resilience and stability of the financial system. The webinar is titled: Ensuring Financial Stability: Relaunching the Reform Debate after Pandemic Dislocation.

Speakers include:

A Renewed Reform Debate:

Jean-Claude Trichet, Former President of the European Central Bank

Sheila C. Bair, Former Chair of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Anat Admati, George G.C. Parker Professor of Finance and Economics at Stanford Business School

Sir Paul Tucker, Chair, Systemic Risk Council

Banking and Resolution:

Anat Admati, George G.C. Parker Professor of Finance and Economics at Stanford Business School

Sir John Vickers, Former Chair of the UK’s Independent Commission on Banking, & Warden of All Souls College, Oxford

Daniel K. Tarullo, Former Federal Reserve Board Governor

Andrea Enria, Chair of the European Central Bank’s Supervisory Board

Moderator – Peter Fisher, Senior Lecturer, Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth

Levered Markets and Shadow Banking

Vítor Constâncio, Former VP European Central Bank

Darrell Duffie, Professor of Finance Stanford Business School

Randal Quarles, Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Moderator – Jeremy C. Stein, Professor of Economics, Harvard University

The market dislocations in March revealed continuing vulnerabilities in core markets. Central banks’ firepower stabilized conditions, but risks obscuring problems that should be addressed.

The SRC’s paper covers the regimes for bank equity capital, liquidity and resolution, as well as dynamic macroprudential policy and problems of regulatory complexity. In addition, the SRC stresses the need for reenergized efforts to address fragilities in shadow banking, levered trading markets, clearing houses, and the mandates of market regulators.

Paul Tucker, the chair of the SRC said:

“Notwithstanding efforts to make the core of the financial system more resilient, there are problems remaining from urgent unfinished business, neglected issues, and some backsliding. Our paper, and the webinar next Wednesday, amount to an attempt to persuade the authorities to renew and reinvigorate efforts to ensure the financial system is safe and sound without impairing its contribution to the economy.”

The webinar next Wednesday, hosted by CFA Institute, includes speakers from outside the SRC, including top policymakers from both the United States and the European Union.

