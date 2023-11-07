What Did I Miss? Avoid 2023 Annual GIPS Standards Conference FOMO

Did you miss the 27th Annual GIPS® Standards Conference? Experience the conference via the digital content package through 31 December 2023.

The 27th Annual GIPS Standards Conference did not disappoint. We had a large and enthusiastic crowd in Chicago on 17–18 October, with almost 400 attendees from 17 countries. Industry participants always look forward to coming together to network and learn the latest news about the GIPS standards and other performance-related topics. Since the conference went virtual during the pandemic, it makes coming together even more meaningful.

For those who were unable to attend, the great news is that you don’t have to miss out on the knowledge sharing. While we wish we had a chance to see you in person, we know the reality of our new world. Many people may not be able to travel to a conference even though they would really like to attend. For these people, you can purchase a digital content package that includes recordings of all conference sessions. Given the ambitious agenda of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), we devoted four sessions to regulatory matters. You can hear from legal experts and SEC staff members about the current state of the SEC Marketing Rule and SEC examination activities. Some of the key topics addressed by SEC staff include:

Which components of an attribution report must be presented on a net basis?

Should yield be considered performance that needs to be presented on a net basis?

For funds that use a subscription facility, may firms present returns with or without the effects of the subscription facility?

How should we treat investment-level net returns when the calculated returns do not seem reasonable?

Is it appropriate to present investment-level net returns that are higher than gross returns?

Can firms continue to rely on publicly available records to support performance?

We also reviewed the new Private Fund Adviser Rules, focusing on the Quarterly Statement Rule, and did a deep dive into internal rate of return (IRR) and multiple on investment capital (MOIC) calculations required by the Quarterly Statement Rule.

The conference included eight other information-packed sessions that should interest compliance and investment performance professionals, including a presentation by Jill Banaszak from eVestment on “Developing a Database Strategy.”

Image credit: ©Getty Images/filo

