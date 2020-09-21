Market Integrity Insights
Views on improving the integrity of global capital markets
mag-glass
21 September 2020

Eight Months Left to Apply for US$20,000 Prize on Ethics and Trust in Finance for a Sustainable Future

By
Posted In: ESG, Ethics, Uncategorized

If you’re under 35 years old and have a strong opinion about the role of ethics in finance, CFA Institute invites you to submit an essay reflecting on the role of ethics to shape a more sustainable and resilient financial system for the future. The Ethics & Trust in Finance for a Sustainable Future, which is supported by CFA Institute and other organizations, is a global prize in its eighth cycle (awarded every two years) that will award winners a pool of US$20,000.

Such intellectual effort is made all the more necessary and urgent by the recurring financial crises in recent decades, the mounting challenge of climate change, and the current pandemic that already has triggered considerable financial stress and may plunge the world into a major economic and social crisis.

The subjects of ethics and trust in finance play a pivotal role in bringing about a positive change in the post-pandemic world. We look forward to exploring bright new ideas from a diverse group of brilliant people.

Key Information

The contest is open to anyone under 35 years old. CFA® charterholders, in particular, are encouraged to apply.

The deadline for submitting the final paper for the eighth edition is 31 May 2021.

For more information, see How to Enter.

CFA Institute held an official launch event on 2 June 2020. The event featured a keynote speech by Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president, EU Commission, and two roundtables.

 Roundtable One: Finance serving the post-pandemic world

  • Moderator: Paul H. Dembinski, co-president of the jury and director of the Observatoire de la Finance

Roundtable members included the following:

Roundtable Two: Challenges for financial training and education in the post-pandemic world
  • Moderator: Clare Payne, chief of global strategy, Tobacco Free Portfolios, and 2007 laureate

Roundtable members included the following:

Image Credit @ Getty Images Kasper Nymann/ EyeEm

Tags: , ,

Share On
About the Author(s)
Bristol Voss

Bristol Voss is director of content engagement and publishing at CFA Institute.

5 thoughts on “Eight Months Left to Apply for US$20,000 Prize on Ethics and Trust in Finance for a Sustainable Future”

  1. Desire Muchipisi says:
    21 September 2020 at 10:05

    Great! to have such intellectual competitions.

    Reply
  2. yash nichani says:
    21 September 2020 at 12:45

    Can i get the details of this competition personally please

    Reply
    1. Bristol Voss says:
      21 September 2020 at 15:03

      There is a link in the blog post.

      Reply
  3. Simon Tung says:
    21 September 2020 at 14:04

    Great concept and competition except I have no idea why an age limit would apply.

    Reply
    1. Bristol Voss says:
      21 September 2020 at 15:06

      Good question. It’s because this prize evolved from the Robin Cosgrove Prize which was set up by Carol Cosgrove-Sacks, along with the Observatoire de la Finance in Switzerland, in honor of her son Robin Cosgrove, a young investment banker who tragically died in an accident on Mont Blanc in 2004 at the age of 31.

      Reply
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

@MarketIntegrity

Subscribe to Market Integrity Insights and receive email notifications when new content is posted.

Subscribe Now
Curated Global Headlines by SmartBrief.com
Commentary: What next for ECB euro policy?

Policy options open to the European Central Bank to rein in further increases in the value of the euro include cutting interest rates, signaling more quantitative easing or publicly advising against allowing it to rise, a tactic used by former ECB chief Mario Draghi. The euro has gained 10% in value since March, undermining attempts by ECB policymakers to stoke inflation. Bloomberg (tiered subscription model) (09 Sep.)

UK minister admits planned Brexit change will break law

UK Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis has acknowledged to a session of the UK parliament that the government's plan to change the terms of the Brexit transition deal made with the EU will breach international law. Theresa May, a former British prime minister, asked how the government could "reassure future international partners that the UK can be trusted to abide by the legal obligations of the agreements it signs?" Bloomberg (tiered subscription model) (08 Sep.)

Senate coronavirus bill leaves out airlines, airports

The newest coronavirus aid proposal from Senate Republican leaders drops assistance for airlines and airports that was included in an earlier version. When the initial $25 billion of airline payroll support runs out this month more than 35,000 airline workers are on track to lose their jobs. Reuters (08 Sep.)

More Headlines
﻿

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close