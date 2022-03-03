Border-Free Savings, Stakeholder Capitalism, and Supervisory Convergence: Key Issues and Updates from the EU

🎙️ EU Supervision: Fortress Europe or a Single Market Open to the Global Financial Markets?

As the EU looks to advance its Capital Market Union and Single Market plans, one key issue stands in its way: the ability to reduce differences between national laws and to provide European institutions with a single set of rules to follow—the Single Rulebook. Josina Kamerling talks us through the concept of supervisory convergence and recent developments around the theme as she poses the question: is the EU trying to become a fortress or open its doors for dialogue?

🎙️ Stakeholder Capitalism in Action: The German Governance Model

Josina Kamerling[m1] ; Susan Spinner, CFA, CEO of CFA Society Germany; and Martina Bahl, CFA, CFA Society Germany’s Advocacy member, discuss the findings of the joint CFA Institute and CFA Society Germany report “Stakeholder Capitalism in Action: Spotlight on Germany’s Works Councils,” which looks at how stakeholder capitalism is applied in Germany through the concept of employee co-determination.

🎙️ Happy New PEPP! Starting 2022 with Border-Free Retirement Savings

Josina Kamerling discusses the Pan-European Personal Pension Product (PEPP) regulation, with Hans Van Meerten, professor of European Pension Law at Utrecht University. Effective 1 January 2022, 240 million savers in the EU were eligible for better pension choices. This episode covers the background of the legislation and discusses how EU pension reform, most notably in the Netherlands, signals a profound rethinking of the subject.

