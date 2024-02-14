Take the SEC Marketing Rule Survey by 1 April  

The CFA Institute United States Investment Performance Committee (USIPC) and the Investment Adviser Association (IAA) have created a joint survey to identify and report on current practices and industry trends for complying with the performance requirements of the SEC Marketing Rule.

Why Are We Conducting This Survey?

We want to be able to answer the often-asked question: What is everyone else doing to comply with the SEC Marketing Rule?

Who Should Take the Survey?

This survey is for all investment management firms that are subject to the SEC Marketing Rule. Your firm does not have to claim compliance with Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) or be located in the United States to take the survey. If your firm is subject to the SEC Marketing Rule, we want to hear from you!

If you are a service provider, please encourage your clients to take the survey.

Is the Survey Anonymous?

The survey is completely anonymous. Any data will be released only in aggregate form.

How Do I Take the Survey?

Click here to take the survey. We ask that only one person per firm take the survey to avoid duplicative responses.

When Can I Take the Survey?

You can take the survey through 1 April 2024.

How Long Is the Survey?

The survey has 15 questions, and we estimate that it should take no longer than 15 minutes to complete.

What Will I Be Asked?

The survey asks about the following topics:

Firm demographics, including assets under management (AUM) and whether the firm claims GIPS compliance

Use of actual vs. model fees for net returns

Calculations and presentation of returns for prescribed time periods

Whether you treat contribution to returns, attribution effects, and yield as performance that must be presented on a net basis

Calculation methodologies for investment-level net returns

Method of information submission to databases

Types of investors that can receive hypothetical performance

Biggest challenges for complying with the Marketing Rule



How Do I Receive the Results?

We will announce the survey findings in the GIPS Standards Newsletter. You can sign up for the GIPS Standards Newsletter here. IAA Members will be informed about the survey results via e-mail and through the IAA Today newsletter.

Take the joint USIPC-IAA SEC Marketing Rule Survey.

If you liked this post, don’t forget to subscribe to Market Integrity Insights and CFA Institute Research and Policy Center.

All posts are the opinion of the author. As such, they should not be construed as investment advice, nor do the opinions expressed necessarily reflect the views of CFA Institute.

Image credit: ©Getty Images/PeopleImages

Professional Learning for CFA Institute Members

CFA Institute members are empowered to self-determine and self-report professional learning (PL) credits earned, including content on Market