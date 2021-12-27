Top 10 Posts from 2021: The Buffett Indicator, GameStop, Inflation!

How useful is the Buffett Indicator really? Navin Vohra, CFA, shares his analysis.

The GameStop short sellers might have left the market, Joachim Klement, CFA, observes. But don’t for a minute think they are licking their wounds in defeat.

The Buffett Indicator is flashing red and has been for a while now, so caution is the watchword, Dhruv Goyal, CFA, writes.

Shouldn’t all the recent monetary and fiscal stimulus lead to higher inflation? Maybe not. Nicolas Rabener looks at the data.

“In most crises, young companies suffer at the expense of old companies, risk-on companies get hurt more than risk-off companies,” Aswath Damodaran said late last year. “This crisis seems to have flipped the script.” Paul McCaffrey considers Damodaran’s insights.

Should a loan that one neither intends nor is required to repay be considered debt or equity? Sebastien Canderle weighs in on capitalism’s unusual modern trajectory.

Bitcoin and cryptos are not suitable for all investors, but the world of digital assets may be more than a passing fad. A team of contributors from PNC explain.

Lower interest rates may not, in fact, lead to higher P/E ratios, according to Nicolas Rabener.

Your social capital grows as the people you help today advance their careers and step into more senior roles tomorrow, Eric Sim, CFA, offers some lessons on how to be a better networker.

Diversification is just as critical to career portfolios as it is to investment portfolios and few career trajectory’s demonstrate that as well as that of Eric Sim, CFA, Paul McCaffrey observes.

Honorable Mention: While we have not historically included book reviews when calculating our best-of-the-year stats, the review by Robert N. Farago, ASIP, of Valuation: Measuring and Managing the Value of Companies, 7th Edition, by Tim Koller, Marc Goedhart, and David Wessels was our most popular book review ever.

