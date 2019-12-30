Top 10 Posts from 2019: Damodaran, Marks, Shiller, and Buffett

1. Aswath Damodaran on Acquisitions: Just Say No

Aswath Damodaran has a blunt message for companies considering an acquisition: “Don’t do it.” Paul McCaffrey explains.

2. 11 Resume Tips: The Perfect Financial Services CV

Does your curriculum vitae (CV) pass the six-second test? Victoria McLean shared some tips on how to craft a financial services resume that aces it.

3. Howard Marks, CFA: Getting the Odds on Your Side

What are two of the most important things an investor needs to do to succeed? Howard Marks, CFA, offered his perspective. Lauren Foster considers his insights.

4. Robert J. Shiller: On Bubbles, Reflexivity, and Narrative Economics

Robert J. Shiller has shown remarkable prescience over the years. And with talk of inverted yield curves, overvalued stock markets, and imminent recession, Paul Kovarsky, CFA, caught up with him to see what was on his mind.

5. The Intangible Valuation Renaissance: Five Methods

Intangible assets are increasingly critical to corporate value, and new valuation methods need to be deployed to accurately calculate their worth. Antonella Puca, CFA, CIPM, CPA, and Mark L. Zyla, CFA, CPA/ABV, ASA, survey the most useful techniques.

6. Warren Buffett: The Greatest Factor Investor of All Time?

From a factor perspective, what has driven Berkshire Hathaway’s outperformance? Nicolas Rabener analyzes Warren Buffett’s underlying approach.

7. Nouriel Roubini: The Mother and Father of All Bubbles

True to his Dr. Doom moniker, Nouriel Roubini believes that vulnerabilities in the system are currently hidden and will emerge when the next economic downturn occurs. Paul Kovarsky, CFA, explains.

8. Negative Interest Rates: Carry an Umbrella at All Times

Negative interest rates are back! Should portfolio managers change their game plans because of them? Gautam Dhingra, PhD, CFA, and Christopher J. Olson, CFA, offer their take.

9. 10 Rules for Forecasting

Joachim Klement, CFA, has created his own set of rules to use as guidance when forecasting economic or political events.

10. Fabozzi: Finance Must Modernize or Face Irrelevancy

Frank J. Fabozzi, CFA, spoke with Paul Kovarsky, CFA, about the state of academic finance and financial theory.

