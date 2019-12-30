Enterprising Investor
Practical analysis for investment professionals
mag-glass
30 December 2019

Top 10 Posts from 2019: Damodaran, Marks, Shiller, and Buffett

By
Posted In: Alternative Investments, Behavioral Finance, Best Of, Careers, Drivers of Value, Economics, Equity Investments, Fixed Income, Future States, History & Geopolitics, Leadership, Management & Communication Skills, Performance Measurement & Evaluation, Portfolio Management, Risk Management, Standards, Ethics & Regulations (SER)

1. Aswath Damodaran on Acquisitions: Just Say No

Aswath Damodaran has a blunt message for companies considering an acquisition: “Don’t do it.” Paul McCaffrey explains.

2. 11 Resume Tips: The Perfect Financial Services CV

Does your curriculum vitae (CV) pass the six-second test? Victoria McLean shared some tips on how to craft a financial services resume that aces it.

3. Howard Marks, CFA: Getting the Odds on Your Side

What are two of the most important things an investor needs to do to succeed? Howard Marks, CFA, offered his perspective. Lauren Foster considers his insights.

4. Robert J. Shiller: On Bubbles, Reflexivity, and Narrative Economics

Robert J. Shiller has shown remarkable prescience over the years. And with talk of inverted yield curves, overvalued stock markets, and imminent recession, Paul Kovarsky, CFA, caught up with him to see what was on his mind.

5. The Intangible Valuation Renaissance: Five Methods

Intangible assets are increasingly critical to corporate value, and new valuation methods need to be deployed to accurately calculate their worth. Antonella Puca, CFA, CIPM, CPA, and Mark L. Zyla, CFA, CPA/ABV, ASA, survey the most useful techniques.

6. Warren Buffett: The Greatest Factor Investor of All Time?

From a factor perspective, what has driven Berkshire Hathaway’s outperformance? Nicolas Rabener analyzes Warren Buffett’s underlying approach.

7. Nouriel Roubini: The Mother and Father of All Bubbles

True to his Dr. Doom moniker, Nouriel Roubini believes that vulnerabilities in the system are currently hidden and will emerge when the next economic downturn occurs. Paul Kovarsky, CFA, explains.

8. Negative Interest Rates: Carry an Umbrella at All Times

Negative interest rates are back! Should portfolio managers change their game plans because of them? Gautam Dhingra, PhD, CFA, and Christopher J. Olson, CFA, offer their take.

9. 10 Rules for Forecasting

Joachim Klement, CFA, has created his own set of rules to use as guidance when forecasting economic or political events.

10. Fabozzi: Finance Must Modernize or Face Irrelevancy

Frank J. Fabozzi, CFA, spoke with Paul Kovarsky, CFA, about the state of academic finance and financial theory.

If you liked this post, don’t forget to subscribe to the Enterprising Investor.

All posts are the opinion of the author. As such, they should not be construed as investment advice, nor do the opinions expressed necessarily reflect the views of CFA Institute or the author’s employer.

Image courtesy of Paul McCaffrey

Continuing Education for CFA Institute Members

Select articles are eligible for continuing education (CE) credit. Record credits easily using the CFA Institute Members App, available on iOS and Android.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share On
About the Author(s)
Paul McCaffrey

Paul McCaffrey is the editor of Enterprising Investor at CFA Institute. Previously, he served as an editor at the H.W. Wilson Company. His writing has appeared in Financial Planning and DailyFinance, among other publications. He holds a BA in English from Vassar College and an MA in journalism from the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate School of Journalism.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Subscribe to Enterprising Investor and receive the weekly email newsletter.

Subscribe Now
INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL OF THE FUTURE

Changing Roles, Skills, and Organizational Cultures

Learn More
Upcoming Conferences
Wealth Management 2020 Conference
25–26 March 2020
Seattle, United States
73rd CFA Institute Annual Conference
Thriving in Today’s Connected Market
17–20 May 2020
Atlanta, United States
EMEA GIPS Standards Conference
16–17 June 2020
Amsterdam, Netherlands
CFA Institute Seminar for Global Investors 2020
20–23 July 2020
Chicago, United States
Curated Global Headlines by SmartBrief.com
FAA aims to track most drones flying in US

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a requirement that most drones flying in US airspace have a system that lets third parties identify and track them. Drone operators would have three years to comply. CNBC (26 Dec.)

Enforcement head, policies to alter US regulator in 2020

US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Kathy Kraninger says she will clarify the definition of abusive practices and will create a process for companies to exit consent orders early. The expected addition of an enforcement director also will help Kraninger leave her mark in 2020. Bloomberg Law (subscription required) (24 Dec.)

China sees comeback in industrial profits

Profits generated by major Chinese industrial companies increased 5.4% year over year in November, partly reversing a 9.9% decrease in October, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Factory-gate prices declined modestly, but the pace of production and sales picked up. Xinhua News Agency (China) (27 Dec.)

More Headlines
﻿

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close