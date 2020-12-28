Top 10 Posts from 2020: COVID-19, The Silent Depression, Damodaran

Don’t abandon valuation fundamentals during the COVID-19 crisis, says Aswath Damodaran: “It is precisely times like these that they matter most.” Julie Hammond, CFA, discusses insights from Damodaran’s presentation at the 73rd CFA Institute Annual Virtual Conference.

Should we ignore claims that one political party or another is better for markets? Joachim Klement, CFA, sifts through the evidence.

“Stocks rallied because . . . ” Many types of financial news stories are best avoided. Binod Shankar, CFA, identifies those that most deserve to be ignored.

“Superior investing has to come from correct idiosyncratic decisions,” Howard Marks, CFA, told John Authers at the 73rd CFA Institute Annual Virtual Conference. Peter M.J. Gross considers Marks’s vantage point.

What do speeches by President Jimmy Carter and John Belushi’s Bluto Blutarsky say about today’s economy? Emil Kalinowski, CFA, gives his take.

The golden age of fixed income is over, Mark Armbruster, CFA, writes. That means we have to rethink portfolio management and risk control.

Does market history offer any parallels to today’s novel coronavirus crisis? Laurence B. Siegel weighs in.

“This time is different” might be the four most dangerous words in investing. “Uncorrelated returns” may just be the two most lucrative. So does private equity actually offer any? Nicolas Rabener examines the data.

“In and of themselves, upside-down rates — almost exclusively restricted to the sovereign bonds space — do make sense,” Emil Kalinowski, CFA, writes. “They reveal the high cost of staying solvent.”

Private equity and venture capital performance-enhancing techniques are not just different, says Sebastien Canderle, they are precise opposites.

